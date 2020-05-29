Washington-Caldwell celebrates Super Fun Awesome Virtual Day

The year may not have finished as planned, but the district modified traditions to fit the new situation. The entire school had the opportunity to participate in Super Fun Awesome Virtual Day on Wednesday, May 27. Teachers played games with students via Google Meets and there were a huge selection of prerecorded, anytime events that students could participate in. Activities included watercolor painting, STEM activities, art projects, and read-alouds by teachers. Live Google meets included trivia, bingo, dancing and other games.