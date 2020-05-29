Washington-Caldwell celebrates Super Fun Awesome Virtual Day

TICHIGAN — The Washington-Caldwell School District finished the 2019-2020 school year strong with at-home learning.
The year may not have finished as planned, but the district modified traditions to fit the new situation. The entire school had the opportunity to participate in Super Fun Awesome Virtual Day on Wednesday, May 27. Teachers played games with students via Google Meets and there were a huge selection of prerecorded, anytime events that students could participate in. Activities included watercolor painting, STEM activities, art projects, and read-alouds by teachers. Live Google meets included trivia, bingo, dancing and other games.
Eighth grade graduation also went virtual this year and the district did celebrate its graduates.
- Teachers prepared a virtual graduation video. The link can be found online at www.washcald.com.
- Graduate yard signs were delivered to all graduate houses.
- Families that were interested had the opportunity to have graduation 'Porch Pics' taken by a professional photographer.
- Diplomas and mini graduation cakes were delivered to every graduate.
