BURLINGTON — Ann Phillips, Waller Elementary School's principal, spent the night of June 2 on the roof of the school after students nearly doubled their $5,000 PTO Walk-a-thon fundraiser goal by raising $8,926.

At the end of the school day, Phillips ascended to the roof. She took a few questions from the students who wondered what she was planning to have for dinner and breakfast.

Dinner was delivered by colleagues, family, and friends who stopped by throughout the evening. Phillips also read a book to students on the PTO's Facebook page before saying goodnight. On Saturday morning, The Coffee House at Chestnut and Pine delivered breakfast.

The top Walk-a-thon earners got to ride to school in a firetruck or they got to silly string a staff member.

Funds raised will go toward purchasing ADA-accessible equipment for the playground.