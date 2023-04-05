Areas that Walker Cleaveland plans to learn more about include how referendum money is spent and “the ways in which the school district looks at safety without enforcing the school-to-prison pipeline,” she said.
Over the past few months of campaigning, Walker Cleaveland has learned that many people care about the school district. Conversely, she also found out that many people feel the school district is in a hopeless situation and questioned why she was running for school board.
Wheatley commended Walker Cleaveland for winning the race.
“I congratulate her and wish her the best,” Wheatley said.
Wheatley was appointed to the RUSD Board by a 5-2 vote in February. The appointment came after the board interviewed Wheatley and Walker Cleaveland.
Wheatley expressed gratitude for the opportunity to be on the board, which he called an “eye-opening” experience.
Wheatley appreciated learning from other board members who have “a wealth of knowledge” about the board and school district, and he hopes Racine and RUSD can improve.
“I just wish the best for our city,” Wheatley said.
