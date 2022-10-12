Walk this way: United Way's walking school bus continues getting kids to class safe

RACINE — Ruthie McGinnis was initially hesitant about the new role that required her to wake up around 4 a.m. five days a week. After about a month, though, McGinnis got used to the routine and now cannot imagine her weekdays starting any other way.

As the United Way of Racine County walking school bus coordinator, McGinnis spends a few hours every morning walking with students. She and volunteers help ensure that students arrive at school on time and have the requisite attire to handle the weather.

“I feel like my day is much more structured,” McGinnis said. “I feel more energized for my day, and when I don’t have the walking school bus, it just feels off.”

The walking school bus is not an actual bus; rather, it is at least two adults picking up students at home and walking with them on a set route each morning.

United Way of Racine County partners with the Racine Unified School District to operate walking school bus programs at two elementary schools: Knapp and Julian Thomas. They are 100% walking schools, meaning none of their students live far enough away — more than 1.9 miles — to receive free bus service.

Knapp Elementary, 2701 17th St., was the first RUSD school to have a walking school bus program. It began in spring 2019, was disrupted by the COVID-19 pandemic and resumed in February 2022. The walking school bus at Julian Thomas started in October 2021 with one student once per week.

Now, the walking school bus at both Knapp and Julian Thomas has up to 10 students five days per week.

The walking bus runs every day of school except in severe weather cases like a winter wind advisory. To deal with the elements, United Way provides gear like rain ponchos, snow pants, jackets, hats, gloves and hand warmers.

McGinnis walks with students at both schools every day, starting in the neighborhood around Knapp and then heading to Julian Thomas.

The walking school bus is intended to combat truancy and tardiness. Contributing to increased student attendance and educational opportunities was a big reason McGinnis accepted the job.

“I love working with youth,” McGinnis said. “Giving people an option to get that education means the world to me.”

In need of volunteers To learn more, or to volunteer for the walking school bus, visit unitedwayracine.org/walking-school-bus, email Ruthie McGinnis at rmcginnis@unitedwayracine.org or call 262-664-1745.

On Wednesday, National Walk and Roll to School Day, the walking school bus picked up nine students who attend Julian Thomas, 930 Dr. Martin Luther King Drive. The route was just over one mile and took about 45 minutes. Students arrived at school a few minutes before classes began.

Workers and students wore reflective vests to increase visibility. Adults helped students put on their vests, place supplies in their backpacks and tie their shoes.

Along the route, students said hello to other kids leaving their homes and passed by a familiar dog sitting in a driveway. Some kids were a bit spooked when walking by a house with numerous Halloween displays in the front yard. Kids occasionally yelled, including “Watch out for the puddle” and “Don’t step on my shoes.”

After the fourth student was picked up, everyone held onto a rope with color-coded loops, making it easier to walk at the same pace in a straight line.

McGinnis led the group Wednesday, as she does most mornings. She made sure students were ready before walking into intersections and holding a stop sign toward vehicles while the children crossed.

The Julian Thomas route includes heavy traffic, a roundabout and train tracks.

“This is a busy intersection; I need all eyes on me,” McGinnis said before entering a crosswalk at North Memorial Drive and State Street.

Vicky Hackman, walking school bus volunteer, and Leigh Ann Martinez, United Way community schools director, walked in the back of the group Wednesday to ensure all students were accounted for.

If students needed to stop, adults said “Red light.” To resume walking, they said “Green light.”

Some students were energetic when being picked up. Others appeared sleepy. But even the students who seemed tired eventually began talking and laughing.

McGinnis enjoys seeing kids gain energy over the course of the walk.

“A lot of times you see them coming out long-faced, not starting off well, and by the time they get to school, usually they’re smiling and joking around,” McGinnis said. “That’s really awesome to see that change, and we’ve got great people that know how to help change that mood, and that makes all the difference.”

Martinez walks a school bus route about once every two weeks, but she always finds it rewarding to do so. “Yes, sometimes it’s hard to get up in the morning; yes, sometimes it’s cold and wet, but it just puts a good start to my day,” she said. “We know everybody’s names, we get to talk to them about their interests and hobbies.”

Room to expand

There’s no after-school walking school bus, in part because it’s more challenging to find volunteers available in the afternoon.

The “great limiting factor” to expanding the programs is a lack of volunteers, Martinez said. There are 11 volunteers at Knapp and 10 at Julian Thomas who rotate as the second adult alongside McGinnis each morning.

Hackman previously walked her two grandchildren to Knapp Elementary every morning, but now they are picked up by the walking school bus.

After safely leading the students and arriving at school Wednesday morning, McGinnis, Hackman and Martinez waved goodbye to students, wishing them a good day.

“I have comfort in knowing that my kids make it to school,” Hackman said. “This has been a blessing.” As for volunteering, she said “it gets me up and gets me moving.”