Walden No Place for Hate group working to improve school cultures

RACINE — An educator needed responsible, dedicated students to be part of a new club. The pitch was simple: Have you ever felt “less than?” How did that make you feel? Do you want to help fewer students feel that way?

Several Walden III high school students were receptive to the pitch, and a No Place for Hate group began in the 2021-22 school year. The student-run club aims to create positive school cultures by improving equity and combating bias and bullying.

Kennedy Williams, a senior at Walden, wanted to be part of a school organization, and No Place for Hate was a good fit.

“This just felt right,” Williams said.

The organization meets weekly. Students have organized events at Walden and in the community, including a poetry contest, speaking at elementary schools and providing Christmas gifts to younger students.

“The only reason the program works is because of the kids that do it,” said Bryan Wright, No Place for Hate advisor.

There are over 1,600 No Place for Hate groups in schools around the country. At Walden, 2340 Mohr Ave., the group started with seven students and now has about 20 members.

It is a close-knit, committed club. One of the group’s sayings is “five strong beats, 10 weak.”

“We didn’t want people in the program who were just going to put it on their college application,” Wright said. “You have to come here and work. You’ve got to sacrifice.”

NPFH members are planning several upcoming activities at Walden, including presentations on Black History Month, Women’s History Month and a multicultural event.

“The people who do want to be here and do want to see and make a change are doing what they need to do,” said NPFH member and senior Gavin Cain.

By being involved at school and in the community, students hope to raise awareness about No Place for Hate and the importance of respect and dignity.

The group is already making an impact. Five Walden students attended an Anti-Defamation League event in Chicago last month where they were the only adolescents in attendance. Students spoke about their work with No Place for Hate and were lauded for their efforts, an encouraging experience.

“Everyone was so open to us being there,” said junior Kaya Cooper, NPFH vice president. “Everyone was super supportive.”

At Walden, Cooper said the response from classmates about the new club has been “overwhelmingly positive.”

“We didn’t know if these kids were going to accept our group, and they really did,” Cooper said.

Walden Principal Jeff Sturdevant fully supports the group and said NPFH members exemplify how students can make a positive impact. He called No Place for Hate an apolitical group that aims to increase awareness about dealing with bias and spreading goodwill.

“That’s the purpose, is to inform others so that they can see all different walks of life, and then … treat each other with kindness,” Sturdevant said. “Everything this group does not only aligns with the values of me, but I believe the (school) district.”

Sturdevant appreciates that NPFH members actively seek out opportunities to engage with other students.

NPFH members said one of their most rewarding opportunities was talking to Racine Unified elementary-schoolers last year, which they plan to do again in the coming months. Members discussed the group’s mission and answered questions.

They also spoke individually with elementary schoolers. Cooper talked to a girl who looked like her who described being bullied. Cooper shared similar experiences she went through and mentioned ways the student could “stand up for herself without causing any further issues.”

NPFH member Kierah Hampton, a senior, noted the importance of younger students hearing from teenagers who look like them and can relate to what they are experiencing.

“I really like that we can go to younger kids and see the diversity and tell them, ‘Hey, we look like you and hear you, and we’re here for you,’” Hampton said.

NPFH member Jamillah Jallow, a junior, enjoyed connecting with kids, who she called “the future of Racine.”

NPFH President Yasmeen Patrick, a junior, said if she had heard words of encouragement from high-schoolers when she was in elementary school, it would have helped her better understand herself.

“If a No Place for Hate group came to my school when I was younger, I would really appreciate that,” Patrick said. “I think I’d be more in touch with who I am and my identity.”

Challenges that accompany being part of the No Place for Hate club include organizing the students and events associated with the growing group. NPFH members also feel pressure to live up to the group’s prior efforts.

Pressure exists, but the group has already made strides during its brief existence, and Patrick looks forward to what happens next.

“I know we have accomplished a lot, but I’m really excited to see more things that we accomplish,” Patrick said.

