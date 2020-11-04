Walden III students are making a difference

“Just because you can’t be in person doesn’t mean you can’t make the world a better place,” seventh-grader Amina Jallow said. “It’s important that we all still do our part, actually, even more important than ever before.”

That’s why students in Ruggaber’s class are making homemade holiday cards for local seniors.

“We want to make people happy even if these aren’t the happiest of times,” student Mae Perkins said.

The cards, created entirely by the students, incorporate messages of hope, peace and holiday wishes.

“Making someone a card is one of the more heartfelt things you can do,” Jallow said while creating a card of her own.

Other students at Walden III are also taking a different approach to the decades-old tradition.

Students in Casandra Schatzman’s high school class partnered with a middle school class to mentor and work on activities together while another group of students made a video thanking first responders for the sacrifices they’ve made to keep us safe.

“It’s all about giving back to the people that have given so much to our own families,” Ruggaber said.

And sometimes it’s as simple as giving up a little bit of time to make someone else feel good. Take it from these students, that is something we can all do.

