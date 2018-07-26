Subscribe for 17¢ / day
Nancy Case and Sarah Kozenski

Nancy Case poses for a photo with Sarah Kozenski, recipient of the Steve Case Memorial Scholarship.

RACINE — Nancy Case presented the Steve Case Memorial Scholarship to Walden III High School graduate Sarah Kozenski on June 6 in memory of Nancy’s late husband, Steve Case, who spent his teaching and coaching career with the Racine Unified School District.

A well-rounded student, Kozenski excelled in the classroom, as an athlete and in community involvement. Her interest in education made her a standout applicant. Kozenski will continue her education at the University of Wisconsin-LaCrosse and will major in biology and secondary education.

1
0
0
0
0

Load comments