RACINE — During Thanksgiving week, Racine Unified School District students gave back to the Racine community. During their traditional food and fundraiser, Walden III students raised a total of $9,250 and 686 boxes of food. The R.E.A.L. School students raised $5,078 and 320 boxes of food. All food and money were donated to the Racine County Food Bank to help families in the area.
During Walden’s annual Thanksgiving assembly and feast, special guests Superintendent Dr. Eric Gallien, School Board member Dr. Mike Frontier and Racine Mayor Cory Mason spoke. Students also participated in a tug-of-war contest between homerooms and a pie-in-the-face challenge to school administrators and Gallien.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.