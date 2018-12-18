Try 1 month for 99¢
REAL School students food drive

At The REAL School, students created a food train, in which students lined up to pass down boxes of food and help load them onto the truck to be taken to the food bank.

 SUBMITTED PHOTO

RACINE — During Thanksgiving week, Racine Unified School District students gave back to the Racine community. During their traditional food and fundraiser, Walden III students raised a total of $9,250 and 686 boxes of food. The R.E.A.L. School students raised $5,078 and 320 boxes of food. All food and money were donated to the Racine County Food Bank to help families in the area.

During Walden’s annual Thanksgiving assembly and feast, special guests Superintendent Dr. Eric Gallien, School Board member Dr. Mike Frontier and Racine Mayor Cory Mason spoke. Students also participated in a tug-of-war contest between homerooms and a pie-in-the-face challenge to school administrators and Gallien.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments