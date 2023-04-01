RACINE — Yasmeen Patrick recently attended a career expo at Gateway Technical College.

She talked with several health professionals, and those conversations affirmed her interest in a science career.

“This is why I’m doing this; this is why I’m here,” Patrick told herself. “I was really inspired by all the professionals. It just really encouraged me to continue my path.”

Patrick, a junior at Walden III High School, wanted her peers to have similar experiences Wednesday during the second-ever health career fair at Walden.

“When you’re in a school that doesn’t have that many opportunities, it’s easy to get lost and feel like your goals aren’t going to be met,” said Patrick, who is interested in studying neuroscience. “Going (to the career expo) really helped me with that, so I hope that at least one student feels the same way I did … It’s really important to encourage people to pursue their dreams and goals.”

The event was organized by students in the Walden medical club, including Patrick, who is a club leader.

Tanya Nuno, a senior at Walden, founded the club last school year to increase opportunities for students to learn about medical-related programs.

Wednesday’s career fair featured sessions for high schoolers and middle schoolers that both lasted about 30 minutes.

Professionals at 10 booths shared information about careers, including ultrasound technician, respiratory therapist and forensic nurse.

Jason Bazan was one of them.

Bazan, a Milwaukee Area Technical College instructor and former Ascension regional respiratory therapist educator, said the fair was a good way “to get students engaged” and learn about potential career opportunities.

Ryan Johnson, emergency medical service program coordinator at Ascension All Saints Hospital, agreed, saying he enjoyed sharing information with potential future EMS workers.

Nuno, the Walden medical club president who plans to study biomedical engineering in college, hoped the fair made students realize the variety of careers in health and science fields.

“I want them to feel like, ‘Oh my God, I didn’t know this existed. I want to throw myself into it and hopefully find the resources here to continue that path,’” Nuno said. “I want everyone to see that there are so many things to go into.”

Ten photos of Walden's health career fair Working together Learning about nursing Talking about EMS Discussing respiratory therapy Tanya Nuno and Yasmeen Patrick Learning about a career Stanley Slesh Adam Peevy Tanya Nuno Yasmeen Patrick