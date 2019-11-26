Wadewitz families have a lot to be thankful for

RACINE — Wadewitz Elementary School staff were lined up Thursday, utensils in hand, to heap the plates of students and families with turkey, gravy and mashed potatoes.

The school has hosted a Thanksgiving Feast annually for more than 25 years, and this year was no exception.

About 150 people attended this year’s feast, with the crowd made up of staff, students from five of the school’s special education classrooms and their families.

“You think about what the holidays are for and it’s to reflect on what’s important,” said Wadewitz Directing Principal Lee Waechter. “It’s just really great to see everybody in the same room, sharing a meal that our students helped prepare.”

Jon Reuwer attended the dinner with his nephew, 10-year-old Phoenix Reuwer, a fourth-grade student at Wadewitz.

“I really enjoy being able to be at a family event with him, and make him feel loved and supported by his family,” Jon Reuwer said.

Phoenix Reuwer said he thought it was “good” that his uncle came to Thanksgiving with him, but said his favorite part was eating the food, especially his favorite, macaroni and cheese.

Participating in the preparations

