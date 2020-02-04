Wadewitz Elementary pasta dinner fundraiser planned

RACINE — Wadewitz Elementary School is planning to hold its annual Pasta Dinner Fundraiser on Thursday, Feb. 27th. It is scheduled to be held from 5 to 8 p.m. at Infusino's Banquet Hall, 3201 Rapids Drive.

The money raised will go towards updating indoor courtyard area with new play spaces and equipment. Tickets are $12 per person with children 4 and under free. Dinner includes: pasta, meatballs, salad, bread, coffee, or water. There will also be numerous raffle baskets and a bake sale.