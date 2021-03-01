 Skip to main content
Vukotich hired as founding director of UWP center
Vukotich hired as founding director of UWP center

SOMERS — The University of Wisconsin-Parkside announces the hiring of George Vukotich as founding director of the Center for Research in Innovation and Smart Cities.

“I am pleased to announce the appointment of Dr. Vukotich as founding director for our Center for Research in Innovation and Smart Cities,” said Rob Ducoffe, UW-Parkside provost.

Vukotich hails from River Forest, Ill., where he most recently served as the founder of FinTank, a Chicago-based global tech hub.

Vukotich holds a PhD in training and organizational development from Loyola University, a master of business administration in finance from DePaul University and a bachelor of arts in business management from Northeastern Illinois University. He spent 28 years in the Air Force, Air Force Reserves and Air National Guard where he served as an accounting and finance officer, inspector general, and health services administrator; and has authored five book related to change, organizational culture and mentoring startups.

Vukotich and his team are building the strategic plan for the center — which includes the cities of Racine and Kenosha as partners in the initial phase of the center’s efforts — with a future eye toward the global community.

Individuals and organizations who want to be involved in innovation and making a difference in helping cities become smarter by leveraging technology can contact Vukotich at vukotich@uwp.edu.

