Voter information available at UWP event

SOMERS — The University of Wisconsin-Parkside College of Social Sciences and Professional Studies and Alan E. Guskin Center for Community & Business Engagement will host a free community event for people to get voter information and register to vote.

The event will be held from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesday and Wednesday, Oct. 20-21, in the Parkside Pumpkin Patch outside the Student Center plaza. Attendees will receive a free pumpkin.

Those planning to register to vote should bring along a valid driver’s license. Contact Debra Karp at karp@uwp.edu for more information.

