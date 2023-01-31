 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Volunteers wanted for Reality Check Day

RACINE — Educators Credit Union is seeking volunteers for Reality Check Day, an interactive, hands-on financial literacy event for high school students. It will be held from 7:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tuesday and Wednesday, March 21-22, at Roma Lodge, 7130 Spring St., Mount Pleasant.

Volunteers will be working with students at various life stations, and educating and assisting them about their choices and how to make smart purchasing decisions. The student’s goal is to discover the costs associated with everyday living and maintain a positive balance in their budget.

Training, breakfast and lunch will be provided at the event. To sign up or for more information, contact Victor Frasher at victorf@ecu.com or 262-497-5027.

