Volunteers in Partnership with Ascension-All Saints offers $4,000 scholarship

RACINE — The Volunteers in Partnership with Ascension-All Saints Hospital will offer the Mary E. Hamilton Memorial Scholarship to a 2022 graduate of a Racine County high school who has maintained a B grade point average or better, is or will be enrolled in an accredited college or university in a healthcare related field and is not an immediate member of an officer of All Saints Healthcare.

This scholarship is in honor of Mary E. Hamilton, who, in 1957, was the founder and first president of the St. Mary’s Hospital Auxiliary, now called the Volunteers in Partnership with Ascension-All Saints Hospital.

Applicants for this $4,000 scholarship ($1,000 per year for four years) must have their application on file with the VIP Scholarship Committee by Monday, Jan. 10, (or postmarked by that date) to be considered.

Application forms may be obtained from high school guidance counselors, by calling the volunteer office at 262-687-8070 or emailing patricia.brekke@ascension.org. Graduates may also stop in the volunteer office from 7:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Thursday to pick up an application.

