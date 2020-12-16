Voice of Democracy Essay Contest winners announced

BURLINGTON — Students enrolled in Honors Speech at Burlington High School annually participate in the Veterans of Foreign Wars Voice of Democracy audio-essay contest. This year, BHS sophomore Erin Bartelson received first place at the local level.
Bartelson, Emma Siemers (second place) and Graelen Kwiatkowski (third place) will advance to the district competition. These students received a monetary prize and certificate as did the four students who received honorable mention: Nathan Jessup, Samantha Horvath, Delaney Mangold and Gina Weis.
“Since the prompt was ‘Is This the Country the Founding Fathers Envisioned?’ I wanted to show that America has many freedoms, however, there will always be opportunities for growth in meeting ever-changing challenges,” said Bartelson.
Her essay, which was recorded and submitted as an audio file, compares how the founding fathers spoke of equality when laying the foundation for the nation, yet back then as well as today there are racial discrepancies.
Veteran Michael Egner, Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 2823 youth programs coordinator, has encouraged the students’ work for several years. This year, he and “Honors Speech” teacher Matt Nie recorded a Zoom meeting to announce the winners to the 46 students who submitted essays.
“The two things that impressed me about this year’s competition were how much research the students did to defend their statements and how in tune these young people are with current events,” said Egner. “Not only nationally, but worldly as well.”
Established in 1947, the Voice of Democracy audio-essay program provides high school students with the opportunity to express themselves through a democratic and patriotic-themed recorded essay. Nearly 40,000 high school students from across the country enter to win the educational scholarships and incentives awarded through the program.
Tying the contest in with an “Honors Speech” assignment gives students practice in writing and public speaking. Nie said, “The students this year rose to the occasion to answer the question of whether or not this was the country the founders intended. I continue to be filled with hope that this generation will be well-suited to guide us in the future.”
If any of the three BHS students win at the district level then they will be one of 10 state level competitors vying for the opportunity to win the $30,000 national scholarship and represent Wisconsin at the national level competition in Washington D.C.
