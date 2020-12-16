Voice of Democracy Essay Contest winners announced

BURLINGTON — Students enrolled in Honors Speech at Burlington High School annually participate in the Veterans of Foreign Wars Voice of Democracy audio-essay contest. This year, BHS sophomore Erin Bartelson received first place at the local level.

Bartelson, Emma Siemers (second place) and Graelen Kwiatkowski (third place) will advance to the district competition. These students received a monetary prize and certificate as did the four students who received honorable mention: Nathan Jessup, Samantha Horvath, Delaney Mangold and Gina Weis.

“Since the prompt was ‘Is This the Country the Founding Fathers Envisioned?’ I wanted to show that America has many freedoms, however, there will always be opportunities for growth in meeting ever-changing challenges,” said Bartelson.

Her essay, which was recorded and submitted as an audio file, compares how the founding fathers spoke of equality when laying the foundation for the nation, yet back then as well as today there are racial discrepancies.

Veteran Michael Egner, Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 2823 youth programs coordinator, has encouraged the students’ work for several years. This year, he and “Honors Speech” teacher Matt Nie recorded a Zoom meeting to announce the winners to the 46 students who submitted essays.