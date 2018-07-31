RACINE — The Vittoria Colonna Lodge, which is an organization of women of Italian descent, awarded a $750 four-year renewable scholarship to Michael Montalbano.
The recipient of this scholarship must be a child or grandchild of a member of the organization. Montalbano is the grandson of Vittoria Colonna member Therese Montalbano. Selection criteria include a commendable high school academic record, positive leadership qualities in both school and community activities, and a strong promise of continued academic success through a high ACT or SAT score.
Montalbano graduated from Cretin-Derham Hall in St. Paul, Minn. He is set to attend the University of Wisconsin-Madison this fall to study business administration.
