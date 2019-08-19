MOUNT PLEASANT — The Vittoria Colonna Lodge, a local organization of women who celebrate their Italian heritage, awarded a $750 four-year renewable scholarship to Jhett Andersen.
The recipient of this scholarship must be a child or grandchild of a member of the organization and be of Italian descent. Jhett is the grandson of Vittoria Colonna Lodge member Loretta Andersen.
Selection criteria includes having a commendable high school academic record, exhibiting positive citizenship and leadership qualities through participation in school and community activities and showing strong promise of continued academic success through high ACT or SAT scores. Andersen graduated with a 3.9 GPA and was a member of the National Honor Society.
He plans to attend South Dakota University.
