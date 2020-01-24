Vietnam Veterans of America offering scholarships
Vietnam Veterans of America offering scholarships

RACINE — Chapter 767 and the Vietnam Veterans of America Wisconsin State Council are offering Scholarships to 2020 graduating high school seniors.

VVA Chapter 767 is offering one $1,000 scholarship, while the VVA Wisconsin State Council is offering three $1,500.00 scholarships. Deadline for applications for the VVA 767 Scholarship is March 13 while the VVA Wisconsin State Council deadline is Feb. 15.

For more information, contact Jon M. Rybar, education/scholarship chairperson, at jonrybar@att.net or by phone at 262-639-6999.

