Vietnam veteran group offering scholarships

Vietnam Veterans of America Racine/Kenosha Chapter 767 is offering a $2,000 scholarship to a Racine or Kenosha county 2022 graduating high school senior. For more information, contact Jon M. Rybar, scholarship chairperson, via email at jonrybar@att.net.

In addition, the Vietnam Veterans of America Wisconsin State Council is offering three $1,500 scholarships to 2022 Wisconsin graduating high school seniors. For more information, contact Virginia Nuske, chairperson, via email at nuskerv@gmail.com.

