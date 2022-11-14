Veterans Cut-a-thon at three Gateway sites Nov. 17

Gateway Technical College’s barber technologist and cosmetology programs’ annual Veterans Cut-a-thon event will again include free haircuts at all three of its program sites.

Students and program alumni will participate in this year’s event, which benefits the Gateway Student Veterans Club, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 17, at these sites:

The Barbering Studio, 3535 30th Ave., Kenosha (across the street from the GTC Kenosha campus, 262-564-2210.

The View on 5 Salon & Spa Room 501, Technical Building on Gateway’s Racine Campus, 1001 Main St., 262-564-2215.

The Cut: Powered by Andis, 425 Milwaukee Ave., Burlington, 262-564-2890.

Walk-ins and appointments are available at all sites. While haircuts are free, donations to the club are accepted. Proceeds will be used by the club to hold events, pay to participate in non-Gateway veteran events and activities, and serve the needs of the college’s veteran community.

Gateway seeks nominations for King Award

Gateway Technical College is accepting nominations for its 2023 Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Humanitarian Award, an annual college effort to honor those individuals and groups who work to support the community and exemplify Dr. Martin Luther King’s values.

Honorees will be recognized for exemplifying the principles of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. and serving the causes of equality, justice, freedom and peace at Gateway Technical College’s 29th annual Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Celebration program at noon Jan. 16.

Individuals may nominate a living resident or organization of Kenosha, Racine or Walworth counties who instills pride within the community and inspires others.

The award may go to students, adults and organizations distinguished for humanitarian contributions to society in their school, business or profession, as well as dedication to volunteerism or philanthropic life’s work. The 2022 honorees were Corey Prince and Open Wings Learning Community.

The deadline for submitting nominations is Dec. 9. The form can be found at gtc.edu/humanitarian-award.

Students of Month at U.G. High

UNION GROVE — October Students of the Month at Union Grove High School have been named.

They are: Natalie Boeck, Shiloh Broadway, Caitlyn Opansky, Vittoria Elmer, Austin Keeku, Miley Morgan, Briana DeWitt, Abigail Brigman, Kimberley Teran, Malik Jenkins, Alyssa Gruber, Ethan Meves, Raymond Gomez, Nathan Beutel and Glen Miller.

Students are chosen by different departments each month and selected according to their academic progress, attitude, effort, behavior, character and responsibility. The recipients are awarded with a certificate and other prizes.

Block selected as student of month

RACINE — Andrew Block, a senior, was selected as the Student of the Month for October at Racine Lutheran High School. Students are nominated by faculty considering the 2022-23 school year theme from Matthew 5:16: “Let Your Light Shine.”

The nominating teacher shared why Block was selected: “Andrew has demonstrated a spirit of helpfulness, an attitude of respect and the desire to do the best he can in class.”