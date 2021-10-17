UWP to host author and smart cities expert

SOMERS — The University of Wisconsin-Parkside's Center for Research in Innovation and Smart Cities is hosting Jonathan Reichental, a globally renowned expert in smart cities and innovation, for a hybrid session on the topic of "The Smart Cities Imperative: What Cities and Their Citizens Need to Know."

The event will be held in person and via live stream at 5:30 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 28, in UW-Parkside’s Student Center Ballroom, 900 Wood Road. Reichental will also be visiting the 21st Century Preparatory School in Racine the morning of Friday, Oct. 29, to discuss "Smart Cities for Kids."

Reichental’s background includes being the chief information officer for Palo Alto, Calif., where he was instrumental in their smart cities work. He is currently the founder of the Silicon Valley startup, Human Future and is a professor at several universities. Reichental helps city leaders all over the world advance their smart city programs, has designed the smart city certificate program at Pepperdine University, and is the author of a number of books and articles, including "Smart Cities for Dummies" and "Smart Cities for Kids." He currently serves on the advisory board for the Center for Research in Innovation and Smart Cities at the University of Wisconsin-Parkside.