UWP Theatre Arts brings home awards

SOMERS — For the fifth consecutive year, UW-Parkside Theatre Arts won the Lighting Design Excellence Award at the Kennedy Center American College Theater Festival (KCACTF), Region 3 on Jan. 9.

Theatre student Jessica Baker snagged the award for the second time in three years for her lighting design of “Romeo and Juliet.” She will be traveling to the Kennedy Center in Washington, D.C., in April (COVID restrictions permitting) to compete in the national award selection.

The Kennedy Center Festival is a celebration of the future of the American theater with student artists and faculty from across a five-state region. This year the festival was all virtual due to the pandemic.

Parkside’s Theatre Arts also showcased a recording of its live-streamed production of Aaron Posner’s play, Stupid F##king Bird at the festival. The production was seen by hundreds of new viewers, and theater professionals gave feedback to the cast and crew about the production, including playwright Posner. Posner was so intrigued by UWP’s hybrid production that he reached out to Director Fabrice Conte-Williamson for permission to view it and agreed to speak with the cast and crew about their vision of his play.