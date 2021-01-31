UWP students can get financial aid

SOMERS — University of Wisconsin-Parkside students experiencing financial hardship due to the ongoing global pandemic can now access additional federal dollars through the university’s Financial Aid Department.

Parkside has received $1,890,973 via the Federal Coronavirus Response and Relief Supplemental Appropriations Act (CRRSAA). The funding received is in addition to the pandemic funds received via the CARES Act in April 2020.

The CRRSAA dollars come with less strict eligibility requirements than the earlier CARES Act funding, offering significantly more flexibility and greater options for students. Under the old CARES Act, students in online-specific programs were ineligible, and students could not receive assistance for any institutional expenses, like tuition, housing, meal plans, or course related fees.

“We are thrilled that eligibility requirements have been relaxed on the CRRSAA funds,” said Kristina Klemens, director of scholarships and financial aid. “While we can’t replace the loss of earnings, we are grateful to have the ability to relieve some of the financial stress that has been caused by the ongoing pandemic.”