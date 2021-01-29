UWP signs agreement with Indian university

SOMERS — The University of Wisconsin-Parkside has signed a memorandum of agreement with Chitkara University in Punjab, India, for Chitkara students to study abroad at UW-Parkside and complete their master of business administration degrees.

In a ceremony held virtually in December, chancellor Debbie Ford, provost and vice chancellor Dr. Rob Ducoffe, Chitkara pro chancellor Dr. Madhu Chitkara and pro vice chancellor Sangeet Jaura signed the agreement, which allows students to complete one year of their MBA in India and then come to UW-Parkside to complete their second year.

“Without strong and strategic partners, we would not be able to develop these agreements and educational pathways for students at both Chitkara University and the University of Wisconsin-Parkside,” said Ford. “I am so excited about the opportunities that are before us for the students and having the opportunity to come together to learn in this new Global MBA. The new partnership enhances who we are as a university, enhances our learning environment, and fully demonstrates our commitment to be global citizens and to provide new opportunities.”