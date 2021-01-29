UWP signs agreement with Indian university

SOMERS — The University of Wisconsin-Parkside has signed a memorandum of agreement with Chitkara University in Punjab, India, for Chitkara students to study abroad at UW-Parkside and complete their master of business administration degrees.
In a ceremony held virtually in December, chancellor Debbie Ford, provost and vice chancellor Dr. Rob Ducoffe, Chitkara pro chancellor Dr. Madhu Chitkara and pro vice chancellor Sangeet Jaura signed the agreement, which allows students to complete one year of their MBA in India and then come to UW-Parkside to complete their second year.
“Without strong and strategic partners, we would not be able to develop these agreements and educational pathways for students at both Chitkara University and the University of Wisconsin-Parkside,” said Ford. “I am so excited about the opportunities that are before us for the students and having the opportunity to come together to learn in this new Global MBA. The new partnership enhances who we are as a university, enhances our learning environment, and fully demonstrates our commitment to be global citizens and to provide new opportunities.”
The two universities have a collaborative history with each other, signing their first MOU in 2018 establishing the partnership, and also sponsoring several faculty exchanges while co-hosting an annual international conference in India. Ford emphasized the fact that the partnership has thrived through the pandemic.
Ducoffe acknowledged the various recognitions and rankings Chitkara has received on the international level in recent years, the power of innovation that higher education brings to society and the diversity that the partnership brings.
Dr. Sandhir Sharma, Chitkara Business School dean, spoke about the international experience the program would bring to their students and the exposure to the business community in the Chicago-Milwaukee corridor.
“Parkside has entered into several creative international agreements with our global partners, said Abey Kuruvilla, executive director for international affairs and associate business professor at UW-Parkside. “Chitkara is a special one. Our administration and staff have been hosted by Chitkara University on multiple occasions, our faculty have taught short courses there and we have partnered in joint conferences.”
Kuruvilla said the graduate program agreement is the next natural step in advancing the partnership. “Students from Chitkara will be a strong addition in helping UW-Parkside create even more global classrooms at our campus,” said Kuruvilla. “On a personal level, this partnership is special because I lived in Chandigarh before moving to the U.S. in 2000.”