UWP senior wins portion of sales competition

SOMERS — Cassidy Prucha, a senior on the University of Wisconsin-Parkside softball team, made major news for UW-Parkside by winning the Set Sail portion of the International Collegiate Sales Competition, also known as the Collegiate World Cup of Sales.

“Winning the Set Sail portion of the competition really means a lot to me,” Prucha said. “We are always told that if we work hard we will reap the rewards; that really rings true here.”

“I believe my grit, determination, and competitiveness from being a student-athlete is what set me apart and gave me the ability to excel in this competition,” said Prucha. “Not only was I able to win a trip, but I was also able to set up exciting career opportunities. I look forward to being able to include this competition experience in my resume. I am thankful to Professor McPhaul and Dr. Knight for providing me with this incredible chance to compete in this competition.”