UWP senior wins portion of sales competition
UWP senior wins portion of sales competition

SOMERS — Cassidy Prucha, a senior on the University of Wisconsin-Parkside softball team, made major news for UW-Parkside by winning the Set Sail portion of the International Collegiate Sales Competition, also known as the Collegiate World Cup of Sales.

“Winning the Set Sail portion of the competition really means a lot to me,” Prucha said. “We are always told that if we work hard we will reap the rewards; that really rings true here.”

“I believe my grit, determination, and competitiveness from being a student-athlete is what set me apart and gave me the ability to excel in this competition,” said Prucha. “Not only was I able to win a trip, but I was also able to set up exciting career opportunities. I look forward to being able to include this competition experience in my resume. I am thankful to Professor McPhaul and Dr. Knight for providing me with this incredible chance to compete in this competition.”

Prucha competed against 140 other competitors and took first place. The competition included 10-minute interviews on Zoom with prospective employers and two weeks straight of Kahoot Challenges, which are trivia questions relating to the companies involved that featured 15-20 questions each day. There were 24 available companies to interview with and Prucha interviewed with 23. By taking first place in total points, Cassidy won a trip to Florida with airfare, Disney Park passes and resort fees.

“Cassidy’s effort had monumental impact,” Dr. Peter Knight said. “The World Cup of Sales has truly become one of the premier collegiate sales competitions and a first-place finish garners a lot of national employer recognition for her, our program and UW-Parkside. Our first COVID era award and first award at this competition after some agonizingly narrow misses for her wonderful coach Jim McPhaul was a big one. So proud of Cassidy’s tireless dedication towards her very ambitious goal and seeing Jim’s selfless commitment to the program finally pay off in a big way.”

Prucha, left-handed pitcher from Bellevue, Nebraska, appeared in one game for the Rangers before the season was shut down. She pitched 3.0 innings allowing one earned run with one strikeout against Lindenwood.

To learn more about the Collegiate World Cup of Sales, go to https://icsc-fsu.com/.

Prucha
