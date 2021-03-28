 Skip to main content
UWP professor is fellowship recipient
UWP professor is fellowship recipient

SOMERS — Dana Oswald, University of Wisconsin-Parkside associate English professor, is the 2021 Bonnie Wheeler Fellowship recipient.

The Wheeler Fellowship has been offered to women at the associate professor level in medieval studies to ensure career advancement by affording them time to complete scholarly work since 2011. In addition to summer funding, each recipient is paired with a distinguished mentor in the field who engages with the recipient and her project to its successful completion. The fellowship also aims to cultivate women academic leaders.

“For mid-career female scholars what matters most is finding time to conduct research and write," said Lesley Walker, dean of UW-Parkside’s College of Arts and Humanities. "The Wheeler Fellowship will give Dr. Oswald the opportunity to complete her manuscript and to connect her with a senior colleague in her field. I am thrilled that she has earned this well-deserved and competitive fellowship and look forward to reading her book.”

Oswald has published articles on monstrosity, gender and sexuality in old and middle English literature, and on best teaching practices in the university literature and writing classrooms. Her book, "Monsters, Gender and Sexuality in Medieval English Literature," was published in 2010. She is currently working on a book entitled "Old English Maternal Bodies."

