UWP podcast course captures Wisconsin history

SOMERS — UW-Parkside students in Communication Professor Anjuli Brekke’s podcasting course are closing out their semester helping capture some important Wisconsin history.
Her students will host a virtual listening party from 5:30 to 7 p.m. Thursday, May 13. During the event, guests will listen to oral history podcasts created by UW-Parkside students in partnership with the Wisconsin Latinx History Collective (WLHC). The goal of the WLHC is to document Latinx history throughout Wisconsin in order to amplify the voices of historically marginalized populations and educate the general public about the important contributions Wisconsin’s Latinx communities have made to the state.
During the spring 2021 semester, UW-Parkside students learned the technical aspects of podcast production and explored the ethical considerations involved with collecting oral histories. They then interviewed four siblings from the Herrera family. Their mother, Anita Herrera, who died in 2019, was a pillar of the Racine community. She devoted her career to improving living conditions for people of color in Wisconsin, and her children have carried on this advocacy in different ways.
From the hours of interview materials, the students took on the challenge of crafting a story through their podcast to highlight the lives and community activism of Georgia, Karen, Mike and June Herrera.
Brekke noted the students’ podcasts will become part of the history collection at the Wisconsin Historical Society, and that by collecting and preserving these stories the students’ work will help highlight Latin American culture in Wisconsin as well as help educate others about the experiences of members of the Latinx community for generations to come.
“Creating an oral history podcast is more than just learning how to make radio for the digital age," said Kaeleb Thomas, a UW-Parkside communication major working towards his digital media and production minor. "Not only did we conduct an in-depth oral history interview, but we also learned how to mix the interview with voiceover narration and music to help highlight these important stories for a wider audience.”
To register for the virtual listening party on Zoom, go to uwp.edu/explore/news/latinx-history.cfm.