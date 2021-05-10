UWP podcast course captures Wisconsin history

SOMERS — UW-Parkside students in Communication Professor Anjuli Brekke’s podcasting course are closing out their semester helping capture some important Wisconsin history.

Her students will host a virtual listening party from 5:30 to 7 p.m. Thursday, May 13. During the event, guests will listen to oral history podcasts created by UW-Parkside students in partnership with the Wisconsin Latinx History Collective (WLHC). The goal of the WLHC is to document Latinx history throughout Wisconsin in order to amplify the voices of historically marginalized populations and educate the general public about the important contributions Wisconsin’s Latinx communities have made to the state.

During the spring 2021 semester, UW-Parkside students learned the technical aspects of podcast production and explored the ethical considerations involved with collecting oral histories. They then interviewed four siblings from the Herrera family. Their mother, Anita Herrera, who died in 2019, was a pillar of the Racine community. She devoted her career to improving living conditions for people of color in Wisconsin, and her children have carried on this advocacy in different ways.