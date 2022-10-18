UWP Office of Multicultural Student Affairs to celebrate 40th anniversary

SOMERS — The Office of Multicultural Student Affairs (OMSA) at the University of Wisconsin-Parkside, 900 Wood Road, will kick off its yearlong 40th anniversary celebration from 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 27, in the Callahan Family Student Success and Learning Commons.

Check-in begins at 4:30 p.m., immediately followed by a networking session and tours of the Callahan Family Student Success and Learning Commons from 5 to 6 p.m. The formal program begins at 6 p.m. and will be emceed by Luis Benevoglienti, OMSA’s associate director of Multicultural Initiatives. OMSA provides advocacy and support services to underrepresented and ethnically diverse students.

There will also be a special award recognition for April Puryear, University Services program associate, for nearly 30 years of service to OMSA.

The creation of the OMSA Excellence Scholarship will be another highlight of the celebration. This scholarship is intended for new students who are from historically underrepresented groups. Future recipients will be part of the Office’s Always Reaching Upward (ARU) mentoring program to support their success at UW-Parkside.

Upcoming events

As part of Native American Heritage Month, OMSA and the Office of Equity, Diversity and Inclusion will host an opening celebration from noon to 1:30 p.m. Monday, Nov. 7, in the Brookwood Foundation Main Place, which will feature an afternoon of food and performance to kick off the month. OMSA has also planned events during Black History Month in February and Asian Heritage Month in April; more information will be available in the coming months.

Visit the OMSA 40-Year celebration website for more information and updates on future events, uwp.edu/omsa40.