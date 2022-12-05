UWP honored for promoting student voting

SOMERS — The University of Wisconsin-Parkside is one of 394 college students recognized for its efforts to increase nonpartisan democratic engagement in the 2022 election.
The university has been recognized by the ALL IN Campus Democracy Challenge (ALL IN) as a 2022 ALL IN Most Engaged Campuses for College Student Voting.
The voting recognizes colleges and universities for making intentional efforts to increase student voter participation.
“These students registered voters, served on their campus voting coalitions, spearheaded voter education efforts, advocated for campus polling locations and organized other voter engagement efforts to ensure their peers were confident and informed voters," said Jennifer Domagal-Goldman, challenge executive director.