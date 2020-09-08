UWP faculty, sfaff prepare for upcoming semester

SOMERS — The Alan E. Guskin Center for Community and Business Engagement at the University of Wisconsin-Parkside has been providing faculty development to help increase both the quality and equity of experiential learning at UW-Parkside.
This summer, the university held its fifth Community-based learning (CBL) Fellows Workshop, which, in response to the current situation, had a greater emphasis on facilitating remote experiences and reflection done in an online setting. The CBL workshop was held virtually for the first time this year, along with the first-ever faculty workshop for online internships
The goal of the summer CBL workshop is to help faculty conceptualize, design and develop a community-based learning course in partnership with a community co-educator. By the end of the summer, participants will have completed the development of their course and submitted it for approval to be an officially designated CBL course. The workshop portion seeks to initiate a multidisciplinary community of CBL practitioners through interactive teaching and learning approaches: virtual discussions, guest speakers, readings, and reflective writing.
The university also launched the first faculty workshop for online internships. The Faculty Internship Workshop is designed to help faculty and teaching academic staff who are currently supervising or are interested in supervising academic interns. This internship workshop featured a panel of employers and interns, who shared their experiences with attendees.
“Both workshops went well with 10 faculty in each training,” said Debra Karp, Community and Business Engagement director. “The faculty members who attended are now well-prepared to guide students through these experiences in a way that they will truly be high impact learning. And their students will transfer these experiences to help them find and excel in future employment and community leadership roles.”
