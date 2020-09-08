UWP faculty, sfaff prepare for upcoming semester

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Racine's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

SOMERS — The Alan E. Guskin Center for Community and Business Engagement at the University of Wisconsin-Parkside has been providing faculty development to help increase both the quality and equity of experiential learning at UW-Parkside.

This summer, the university held its fifth Community-based learning (CBL) Fellows Workshop, which, in response to the current situation, had a greater emphasis on facilitating remote experiences and reflection done in an online setting. The CBL workshop was held virtually for the first time this year, along with the first-ever faculty workshop for online internships

The goal of the summer CBL workshop is to help faculty conceptualize, design and develop a community-based learning course in partnership with a community co-educator. By the end of the summer, participants will have completed the development of their course and submitted it for approval to be an officially designated CBL course. The workshop portion seeks to initiate a multidisciplinary community of CBL practitioners through interactive teaching and learning approaches: virtual discussions, guest speakers, readings, and reflective writing.