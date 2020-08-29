UWP encourages faculty, staff to pursue online instruction certification

“From that experience, I was aware that the online version of the ACUE curriculum had been under development since 2018-2019,” said Robinson. “The length of development time indicated that the online version would be of the same or higher quality, as it would as it would very likely include more recent updates in content. It is very comprehensive and requires, to the degree possible, a hands-on application of the curricular concepts being addressed into the participants’ own courses. Reflection is a major portion of the course and this dialogue and sharing of experience tends to be very beneficial.”