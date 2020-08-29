UWP encourages faculty, staff to pursue online instruction certification

SOMERS — As the pandemic has brought an abrupt end to normal operations for universities nationwide, instructors have been asked to transition to online or blended environments. The problem isn’t purely a logistical one. Online instruction requires unique skills compared to teaching in the traditional classroom. Professors at UW-Parkside, however, have been committed to providing the best possible learning environment for its students, and have been actively pursuing developing the skill sets for quality online instruction and technology integration into their curriculum even before the pandemic had hit.
That incentive has proven especially beneficial now, given the current situation. The Association of College and University Educators (ACUE) offers programs for faculty to become more effective instructors, offering courses in effective in-class and online teaching practices. Jim Robinson, director of the UW-Parkside Teaching & Learning Center, has spearheaded an initiative for UW-Parkside instructors to engage with the ACUE curriculum. This is just one of many teaching development initiatives that UW-Parkside offers.
UW-Parkside has been actively offering professional development opportunities for faculty and staff. And with many courses shifting to an online environment, the skills and techniques gained from these opportunities are sure to come in handy. Several faculty and staff have engaged in other professional development opportunities provided by highly regarded experts in the field such as Quality Matters and the Online Learning Consortium. There are also in-house online professional development options through either one-on-one consultation with the UW-Parkside Innovations in Learning staff or through Online Course Development Workshops.
Robinson had originally facilitated the ACUE course for 30 UW-Parkside faculty and instructional staff during the 2018-2019 academic year as part of a UW system pilot.
“From that experience, I was aware that the online version of the ACUE curriculum had been under development since 2018-2019,” said Robinson. “The length of development time indicated that the online version would be of the same or higher quality, as it would as it would very likely include more recent updates in content. It is very comprehensive and requires, to the degree possible, a hands-on application of the curricular concepts being addressed into the participants’ own courses. Reflection is a major portion of the course and this dialogue and sharing of experience tends to be very beneficial.”
Currently, there are 37 UW-Parkside instructors enrolled in ACUE classes on facilitating online learning, representing 18 different disciplines/programs and ranging from full professors to associate lecturers, participating in a total of 85 courses.
Sylvia Beyer, psychology professor, is a particularly strong proponent of these professional development efforts. She is currently enrolled in several courses that will earn her an advanced certificate in online instruction during her sabbatical. She had also participated in the aforementioned year-long ACUE course Robinson had facilitated. Beyer had noticed that UW-Parkside was exceptionally well represented.
“A colleague at another university was asking me about the courses I’m taking,” said Beyer. “It occurred to me that Parkside really stands out in the number of instructors taking these ACUE courses, which really shows our commitment to teaching.”
Beyer in particular is eager to participate because she sees room to grow and appreciates that these kinds of opportunities exist.
“I have been teaching in higher education for over 30 years now, but I still learned a few new techniques in the year-long course, which I implemented in my own courses,” she said.
