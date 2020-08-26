 Skip to main content
UWP continuing education mini courses now online
UWP continuing education mini courses now online

SOMERS — As part of an effort to continue providing the community with learning opportunities in the fall, the University of Wisconsin-Parkside Professional and Continuing Education Office has moved some of its mini course offerings online.

Featuring live instruction and limited class sizes to ensure a quality learning experience, courses start as soon as Sept 9.

For more information, go to https://uwp.edu/mini, email Javan Pham at minicourses@uwp.edu or call 262-595-3340.

