UWP continuing education mini courses now online

SOMERS — As part of an effort to continue providing the community with learning opportunities in the fall, the University of Wisconsin-Parkside Professional and Continuing Education Office has moved some of its mini course offerings online.
Featuring live instruction and limited class sizes to ensure a quality learning experience, courses start as soon as Sept 9.
For more information, go to https://uwp.edu/mini, email Javan Pham at minicourses@uwp.edu or call 262-595-3340.
