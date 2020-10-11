 Skip to main content
UWP college plans community event
UWP college plans community event

SOMERS — The College of Natural and Health Sciences (CNHS) at the University of Wisconsin-Parkside will hold its sixth annual Alumni & Community event via livestream from 2 to 5 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 24. There is no fee to view the event, however, donations will be accepted for student scholarships.

Janet McCabe, director of Indiana University's Environmental Resilience Institute and professor of practice at IU's Robert H. McKinney School of Law, will share her experiences with the USEPA and expertise on climate change. There will also be breakout sessions featuring UW-Parkside alumni from the sport management, pre-health, physics, chemistry, environmental studies and biological sciences programs. Scholarship awards will be announced at the event.

Event registration and agenda information can be found at uwp.edu.

