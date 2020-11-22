 Skip to main content
UWP announces award recipients
UWP announces award recipients

SOMERS — In lieu of an in-person networking event this year, UW-Parkside hosted its 2020 Nonprofit Breakfast virtually Oct. 9. Guests settled in with their own breakfasts and joined UW-Parkside faculty and staff for a morning celebrating the partnership between the regional nonprofit sector and UW-Parkside. Participants gained first access to this website, which features future partnership opportunities.

The award for Outstanding Community-Based Learning Project of the Year Award went to Kristen Bartel for the inaugural edition of the Root Magazine during the fall 2019 semester, in partnership with Visioning a Greater Racine and several Downtown Racine businesses. The project has now grown to include collaboration with UW-Parkside Communication and Spanish courses and Downtown Racine Corp.

The Community-Based Learning Partner of the Year Award went to Alison Sergio and the Health Care Network in recognition of the longstanding partnerships with several UW-Parkside courses over the years.

