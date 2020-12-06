UWP accepting nominations for Distinguished Alumni Awards

SOMERS — UW-Parkside, in partnership with the UW-Parkside Alumni Association, is accepting nominations for its 2021 Distinguished Alumni Awards. Deadline for nominations is Feb. 5.

The awards program recognizes two alumni from each of the university’s four colleges.

The Distinguished Alumni Achievement Award is awarded to graduates who have shown exceptional achievement within their profession. Criteria for evaluation include positions of leadership in professional societies and organizations, commitment to excellence and lifelong learning, and evidence of continued growth in their professional field.

The Distinguished Alumni Service Award recognizes graduates who have performed exemplary service to UW-Parkside or the community.

Both awards are a reflection of UW-Parkside and provide inspiration and encouragement for current students.

A completed nomination form and nomination narrative must accompany each nomination. Letters of recommendation, current CV/resume, and any other relevant supporting documents are encouraged.

Nominees must hold a bachelor’s or master’s degree from UW-Parkside, and any interested persons may nominate alumni. A person who has been nominated previously but not selected may be nominated again.