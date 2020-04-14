UW System to launch new EApp electronic application

MADISON — University of Wisconsin System President Ray Cross has announced the creation of a new electronic application system, EApp, to be launched this fall for prospective students applying to attend a UW System university.
The new EApp will provide reduced application fees, offer easier navigation, and allow first-time undergraduate applicants to apply to more than one UW System school using a single application.
“As I traveled the state, visiting our campuses and meeting students as part of our All In Wisconsin tour, one consistent piece of advice I heard was to simplify admissions, particularly the application process,” UW System President Ray Cross said. “We have taken that advice, and I am excited to see the results this fall and going forward.”
Cross said the new EApp was under development prior to the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, but it is even more critical now for families and students to have an easy, low-cost application.
Beginning Aug. 1, all prospective students — including new freshmen, transfer students, international students, and non-traditional students — will be able to use the EApp to apply to any university in the UW System.
Under the new EApp, students will pay $25 to apply to each university except UW-Madison. That’s a reduction from the current cost of $50 for all universities except UW-Madison, which has a $60 application fee it will retain.
As part of the new application process, students who are transferring internally within the UW System will not need to write an application essay for admission and will not be charged an application fee as long as they transfer within one semester of leaving a UW System university and did not attend a university outside of the UW System in between.
Cross said the redesigned EApp will also be simpler for students, which means they will be more likely to complete the application once they start. The EApp will also include a simplified waiver process for students who can’t afford the application fee.
“As Regents, we are always looking for ways to expand access opportunities,” Regent President Andrew S. Petersen said. “We believe this new EApp will provide a better experience for anyone looking to attend a UW System university.”
