UW System to launch new EApp electronic application

MADISON — University of Wisconsin System President Ray Cross has announced the creation of a new electronic application system, EApp, to be launched this fall for prospective students applying to attend a UW System university.

The new EApp will provide reduced application fees, offer easier navigation, and allow first-time undergraduate applicants to apply to more than one UW System school using a single application.

“As I traveled the state, visiting our campuses and meeting students as part of our All In Wisconsin tour, one consistent piece of advice I heard was to simplify admissions, particularly the application process,” UW System President Ray Cross said. “We have taken that advice, and I am excited to see the results this fall and going forward.”

Cross said the new EApp was under development prior to the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, but it is even more critical now for families and students to have an easy, low-cost application.

Beginning Aug. 1, all prospective students — including new freshmen, transfer students, international students, and non-traditional students — will be able to use the EApp to apply to any university in the UW System.