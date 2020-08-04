UW System receives gift for Online Learning Initiative

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Racine's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

MADISON — The University of Wisconsin System and its 13 universities have embarked on an ambitious effort to strengthen online teaching and advising while ensuring students have access to the technology they need thanks to the generosity of a confidential donor.

The Online Learning Initiative is funded through a $2 million gift prompted by the rapid transition to remote instruction in March.

UW System universities are planning to welcome students back to campus this fall. But many classes will have an online component, and some will be taught completely online. The Online Learning Initiative supports the work of UW System campuses as they strive to achieve student success in this environment.

The initiative has four parts:

Faculty Professional Development

Professional Development for Student Support Staff

Needs-Based Access to Technology

Best Practices in Online Learning

“The goal of this initiative is for faculty and staff at each campus to develop best practices in teaching and student support so that quality online education scales across the entire UW System, while also ensuring access and equity so that all students succeed,” said Anny Morrobel-Sosa, vice president for academic and student affairs.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0