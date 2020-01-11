UW-Parkside wins grant for history and civics education academies

SOMERS — The University of Wisconsin Parkside has been awarded an Academies for American History and Civics grant from U.S. Department of Education. This $1.4 million, three-year project, titled “Uncovering Alternate Histories: Diverse Contributions to American History and Civics”, will focus on an alternative narratives of groups that have experienced history and, in that experience, have participated in the making of history.
Participation in a Presidential Academy for teaching American history and civics, and a Congressional Academy for student learning in American history and civics begins in the summer of 2019. All Academies will be led by UW-Parkside professors as well as regional and national experts.
The Presidential and Congressional Academies offer the opportunity for up to 50 history and civics high school teachers and 100 juniors or seniors in high school to enhance their content knowledge through a three-week summer seminar focusing on alternative history of marginalized groups, and a three to four-day trip to at least one national park or monument site to allow for place-based learning.
Participating teachers will be able to earn six graduate level credits, at no cost, during the summer project, and may be eligible for a $1,000 stipend during the place-based education trip. Students will be able to earn three college credits, at no cost, during the summer project.
The Native American narrative will be explored during the summer of 2019. The second summer will focus on the African American narrative. The third year, summer of 2021, will concentrate on the Latin American narrative.
If you would like to know more about this project, you are a history or civics teacher, or you are interested in participating, please contact the Center for Professional Studies at (262) 595-2162 or email Denise Olstinske at hancock@uwp.edu.