UW-Parkside virtual orientation prepares students for new normal

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Racine's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

SOMERS — The start of the first semester for a new college student can be an exciting and stressful time, even in normal circumstances. It is the start of something completely new and presents many unfamiliar challenges and situations. Each year UW-Parkside faculty, staff, and orientation leaders help incoming first year students to acclimate and prepare for this new chapter of their life by running new student orientation. During orientation, students learn about financial aid, how to register for classes, campus activities and organizations, dining options, and general campus life among many other things under the guidance of UW-Parkside’s orientation leaders, admissions counselors and even Chancellor Deborah Ford.

With the advent of the COVID-19 pandemic, academic institutions are seeking out new and innovative ways to carry on with normal and essential operations while prioritizing the health and safety of its students, staff and faculty. With these goals in mind, UW-Parkside has moved its new student orientation to a virtual format.

Caitlin Dobson, UW-Parkside coordinator of new student services, leads the virtual event and guides students through one of their very first college experiences.