UW-Parkside to offer online language courses

SOMERS — The University of Wisconsin-Parkside’s Professional & Continuing Education online language courses begin this September and include classes in Mandarin Chinese, Russian and Spanish.

Are you curious why so many people read Tolstoy and Dostoevsky? Those who join the Russian language class starting from scratch on Sept. 15 will explore Russia through its language. They will learn Russian and open up an area of the world that has produced some of the greatest writers and composers.

Starting on Sept. 18, participants can take their first steps into the most widely spoken language in the modern world, Mandarin Chinese. Whether for fun or travel, these courses will give participants the foundation they need to start communicating in spoken Mandarin. Chinese historical and cultural insights will be highlighted while learning the language.

People can begin their journey to becoming fluent in Spanish on Oct. 5. Whether they want to expand their knowledge of culture and travel or communicate more fluently, learning Spanish can benefit someone personally and professionally. No prior knowledge of Spanish is required.

To register for a class or for more information, go to uwp.edu/mini.

