SOMERS — The University of Wisconsin-Parkside’s continuing education department is hosting a five-session nonprofit professional certificate program beginning Oct. 18.
These sessions are scheduled for 8:30 a.m-3:30 p.m. Fridays at UW-Parkside, 900 Wood Road. This certificate is designed to help students create opportunities through peer interaction as well as professional insights from expert instructors.
Whether students are just getting started or have some experience in the nonprofit sector, this program helps lay an essential foundation for working in the nonprofit sector. Participants in the course will work on modules in topics including nonprofit mission, nonprofit boards, grant writing, financial management, recruitment and talent management.
The cost for the full nonprofit professional certificate program is $999, and individual modules are $249. Anyone interested in attending can register at uwp.edu/nonprofit or by calling 262-595-3340.
Limited scholarships are still available. Any additional questions regarding scholarships or further program information can be directed to Crista Kruse at kruse@uwp.edu.
