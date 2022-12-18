 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
UW-Parkside to offer crime scene investigation course

SOMERS — The University of Wisconsin-Parkside Criminal Justice Department will offer the “Critical Thinking in Death Scene Investigation” course from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Jan. 9-15 for the Winterim 2023 semester.

The course seeks to challenge students’ investigative skills through critical thinking and attention to detail. This six-day workshop walks through the five manners of death (natural, accidental, suicide, homicide, and undetermined), with lecture-style presentations from local experts in the morning and group work in the afternoon. A “life-sized” recreation of one of the “nutshells” will then be presented for students to put their skills to the test on the ﬁnal day of class.

The University of Wisconsin-Parkside Criminal Justice Department will also host a free community visit day from 1 to 2:30 p.m. Friday, Jan. 20, in the Black Box Theater, 900 Wood Road. Centered around Francis Glessner Lee’s Nutshell Studies of Unexplained Deaths, guests are invited to walk through the life-size nutshell as Janamarie Truesdell walks through the crime scene analysis and concept for Nutshell Crime Builds.  

To register, go to uwp.edu/nutshell.

