 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

UW-Parkside to host Wyllie Hall grand reopening open house

  • 0

SOMERS — The University of Wisconsin-Parkside, 900 Wood Road, will hold a Wyllie Hall grand reopening open house from 4 to 6 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 15. The public is invited.

This is a celebration of the recent completion of the Wyllie Hall renewal project and will feature the dedication of Brookwood Foundation Main Place, named in honor of the multiyear gift of the Heide family.

Following the program, attendees will be allowed to explore the newly completed spaces around Wyllie Hall, including Brookwood Foundation Main Place, Callahan Commons and the award-winning UW-Parkside library.

The schedule of events includes remarks and dedication at 4 p.m., reception at 4:45 p.m. and open house from 5 to 6 p.m.

Guest parking available in the Rita Tallent Picken Regional Center for Arts & Humanities lot.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Want to see more like this?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

This Racine high school requires students keep their cellphones locked away

This Racine high school requires students keep their cellphones locked away

“We’ve seen a dramatic reduction in our online harassment (reports), our online bullying, online drama between students,” said St. Catherine’s High School Principal Mike Arendt. “We’ve had a dramatic increase in engagement. We’ve had a dramatic increase in our academic achievement since we implemented this just prior to the start of second semester last year (the 2021-22 school year). Our failure rates are down.”

Watch Now: Related Video

'It's going to be strange': From money to the anthem, Brits reflect on royal changes

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News