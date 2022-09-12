UW-Parkside to host Wyllie Hall grand reopening open house

SOMERS — The University of Wisconsin-Parkside, 900 Wood Road, will hold a Wyllie Hall grand reopening open house from 4 to 6 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 15. The public is invited.

This is a celebration of the recent completion of the Wyllie Hall renewal project and will feature the dedication of Brookwood Foundation Main Place, named in honor of the multiyear gift of the Heide family.

Following the program, attendees will be allowed to explore the newly completed spaces around Wyllie Hall, including Brookwood Foundation Main Place, Callahan Commons and the award-winning UW-Parkside library.

The schedule of events includes remarks and dedication at 4 p.m., reception at 4:45 p.m. and open house from 5 to 6 p.m.

Guest parking available in the Rita Tallent Picken Regional Center for Arts & Humanities lot.