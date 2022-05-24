UW-Parkside to host free freshwater camp June 13-17

SOMERS — The University of Wisconsin-Parkside is offering a water-focused summer camp June 13-17 for incoming high school juniors and seniors. The camp is part of a collaborative initiative with UW-Parkside and the University of Wisconsin-Whitewater, in which students will have the opportunity to learn alongside faculty from both campuses.

Students will experience important freshwater habitats by swimming in Lake Michigan, canoeing local rivers and hiking in bogs. They will also build up scientific skills by analyzing water chemistry, conducting a toxicity test and collecting aquatic invertebrate samples.

The free camp is sponsored by a grant from the Freshwater Collaborative of Wisconsin, a newly established initiative of 13 UW System campuses that is designed to tackle 10 grand water challenges and support curriculum development, undergraduate research opportunities, career development and field-training experiences for students interested in studying water-related subjects at UW System schools.

The summer camp experience is designed to enrich students’ understanding of the natural sciences and local environmental issues, while exposing them to water-related careers.

"The main goal of the grant is to expose high school students in southeastern Wisconsin to opportunities to pursue freshwater careers at UW-Parkside and UW-Whitewater," said Laura Schutz, camp organizer. "The partnership between universities is one of the priorities of the Freshwater Collaborative."

The camp will include meals, housing and transportation at no cost to students. To learn more about the schedule of events and how to register, visit uwp.edu/freshwatercamp.

