UW-Parkside to host 'Election Experience' events

SOMERS — Undaunted by COVID-19, the University of Wisconsin-Parkside will launch Election Experience 2020 beginning Sept. 9. The Election Experience is comprised of a course as well as a series of co-curricular events from the beginning of the semester to the last day of class, and a coordination of class content to the co-curricular events.

Lunch discussions

Every Wednesday beginning at noon Sept. 9, faculty with diverse expertise will present topics related to politics and the election. These specialized “Brown Bag” lunch discussion events are open to the community and are designed to engage on a variety of topics. Sandy Moats, UW-Parkside associate professor and an acclaimed scholar in U.S. history, will begin with a session on the Electoral College and the recent Supreme Court decision that states can bind their electors to support the winner of the popular vote. Other topics include gerrymandering, immigration, art and social movements, and political humor.

Co-curricular events

Former Senators Dale Schultz (R-Spring Green) and Tim Cullen (R-Janesville), representing Fair Maps, will speak on the advisory referendums for Wisconsin redistricting on Sept. 29.