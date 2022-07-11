UW-Parkside to honor eight distinguished alumni

SOMERS — The University of Wisconsin-Parkside will honor eight individuals with the Distinguished Alumni Award in a ceremony on Friday, July 15. These awards recognize graduates who excel in their chosen field and perform exemplary service to the community. The event will begin with a reception at 5 p.m., followed by a ceremony at 5:30 p.m. in the Picken Center, 900 Wood Road. The public is invited.
The UW-Parkside Distinguished Alumni Award recipients are: Steve “Rocky” Donovan (1989), Mount Pleasant, Community State Bank executive vice president, leading business banking, cash management, wealth management and consumer banking development activities; Antoinette “Toni” Hansen (1990 and 1999), Pleasant Prairie, human resources director for HARIBO of America; Honorable Katherine G. Leonard (1982), Honolulu, Hawaii, associate judge, Intermediate Court of Appeals for the State of Hawaii; Dannie Moore (2004), Richmond, Ky., vice president for student life and chief diversity, equity and inclusion officer at Eastern Kentucky University; Barbara J. Osborne, (1982), Cary, N.C., professor with a joint appointment in exercise and sport science and the School of Law at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill; William “Bill” Seidel (1972), Mount Pleasant, who has over 38 years in construction equipment industry with experience in and responsibilities for global product portfolio management, brand marketing, market-based product planning and development and sales operations management; Mary Ann Wu (1983), Rockville, Md., study of proteins of bioluminescent organisms; and Dr. Jacqueline M. Zalewski (1995), Berwyn, Pa., teaching, learning and research in higher education.
In addition to honoring these alumni, UW-Parkside will recognize the late Dr. Anna Maria Williams with the Lifetime Achievement Award. Williams left a strong legacy in the UW-Parkside campus community over the course of her decades of teaching and leadership. Williams helped to establish UW-Parkside’s Life Science Discipline, subsequently the Biological Sciences Department, and drove the university’s pre-health program’s growth.
“Anna Maria’s dedication to UW-Parkside students and their success is legendary, as our pre-health alumni will tell you,” said Chancellor Debbie Ford. “We’re so grateful that future generations of UW-Parkside students in the sciences will experience her generosity and will continue to be inspired by her belief in what UW-Parkside students can achieve.”
To learn more and to register for the ceremony, visit uwp.edu/alumni/awards.