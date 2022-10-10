UW-Parkside to honor alumni, celebrate anniversary

SOMERS — The University of Wisconsin-Parkside will honor eight individuals with the Distinguished Alumni Award and celebrate the 40th anniversary of the award at a ceremony on from 5 to 7 p.m. Friday, Oct. 28, in the University ballroom, 900 Wood Road.

In honor of the 40th anniversary, all past awardees are invited to attend and will be recognized at the event. A pre-ceremony reception will begin at 5 p.m. outside of the ballroom followed by the ceremony at 6 p.m. To register to attend by Oct. 19, go to uwp.edu/alumni/awards.

The UW-Parkside Distinguished Alumni Awards celebrate and honor the rich legacy of learning and accomplishments by graduates who have excelled in their chosen field or performed exemplary service to our community. Each year the awards program recognizes alumni from each of the university's four colleges in the categories of achievement and service.

The 2022-23 distinguished alumni honorees are Rebekah Kowalski ’97 (Franklin), Jennie A. Tunkieicz ’87 (Kenosha), Kamaljit Jackson ’16 (Kenosha). Nick Smith ’05 and 11 (Kenosha), Dr. Daniel S. Alessi ’00 (Edmonton, Canada), Gregory Herman ’85 (Albany, Ore.), Jody L. Bloyer ’04 (Racine) and Elizabeth J. Krimmel ’86 (Cedarburg).

UW-Parkside is currently accepting nominations for the 2023-24 awards. Nominees must have earned a bachelor’s or master’s degree from the University of Wisconsin-Parkside and are considered based on criteria for the Achievement Award or Service Award. To learn more about this year’s recipients or to nominate a UW-Parkside alum, visit uwp.edu/alumni/awards.