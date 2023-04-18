KENOSHA — The University of Wisconsin-Parkside will host its annual nonprofit breakfast from 7:30 to 10 a.m. Friday, April 28, at the Kenosha Country Club, 500 13th Ave. The event recognizes community-based learning partnerships and encourages connections between UW-Parkside faculty and nonprofit organizations for future projects.

The Outstanding Community Partnership Award will be given to the Quilts on Barns StoryMap Project, a partnership between students in the "GIS and Communities" spring 2022 course and the Racine Arts Council. With the direction of Caitlin Curtis, the students created an interactive, narrative-driven online map of the Quilts on Barns in Racine County to promote tourism in the county while also capturing the stories of the barn owners.

Kathi Wilson, Racine Arts Council executive director, worked closely with the class to support the development of the StoryMap. It can be found at bit.ly/3GV8mEk.

In addition to awards and networking, the event will also feature a keynote address titled “Breaking Through the Noise: Embracing Trends in Giving and Philanthropy” by Danielle Vance-McMullen, assistant professor of nonprofit management and public policy at DePaul University. She serves as the co-director of the Donor Advised Fund Research Collaborative, which recently published the first national account-level study of donor advised funds. She also examines the rise of Giving Tuesday and the decline of workplace giving.

The breakfast is free to local nonprofits. For more information, go to bit.ly/3mEJcDj.