UW-Parkside to being fall semester with in-person classes

SOMERS — The University of Wisconsin-Parkside will begin the fall 2021 semester on Sept. 8 with plans to be mostly in-person and open, while wearing masks and encouraging vaccinations.

“We plan to have the majority of classes held in person this fall,” UW-Parkside Chancellor Debbie Ford said in a statement to the campus community. “So more than ever we greatly appreciate your cooperation, support and patience in doing your part to reduce the spread of COVID-19.”

“Despite COVID, we continue to advance our bold goal of increasing the number of graduates by 50% by 2025,” said Ford. “And we can build on the momentum and success of the past two years when we graduated the largest classes in university history in May 2020 and May 2021.”

Ford added the university will continue to monitor evolving COVID-19 trends and adapt campus health protocols to maintain its goal of protecting the health and safety of the learning community.

In addition to COVID protocols, Ford also noted the following: